Payrolling employee benefits

Processing benefits has never been more straightforward. Add any benefits you offer employees in the app and PayFit will automatically generate and send out P11Ds on your behalf.

Easy reporting with automatic generation of P11Ds

Providing benefits to your workforce while also ensuring that tax is calculated and paid correctly could not be simpler. PayFit allows you to Payroll Benefits in Kind (PBIK) and automatically sends P11Ds and P11D(b)s.

Reporting employee benefits

A wide range of benefits and deductions

You can apply several employee benefits — e.g. life insurance, medical insurance, gym memberships, company shares, or mileage, as well as deductions such as cycle-to-work scheme or childcare vouchers. PayFit will automatically deduct any employee contributions each month and process any PBIK information.

