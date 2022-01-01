PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Manage expenses and payroll easily within the same tool

Employees can take pictures of their receipts and submit expenses via their personal space. Once approved by their manager, the outstanding amount is automatically added to their payslip in real-time.

Quick and easy receipt scanning

You can submit an expense manually or by taking a picture of the receipt. Thanks to optical character recognition (OCR) technology, the text is then read automatically, and all the mandatory data field entries are filled to create the expense.

Summary report of employee expenses

View a detailed summary of all your company expenses by month or category. Supporting documents and reports can then be exported.

Monitor and control employee expenses

Define your expense policy rules and get alerted when an expense exceeding your policy is submitted.

Multi currency expense claims

Convert an expense claim from a foreign currency to your chosen base currency as soon as it's submitted.

Payslip integration

As soon as an expense is approved, it's automatically added to the employee's payslip.

HRIS Tool

