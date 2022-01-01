PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Secure employee portal

Employees have access to their personal portal to request leaves and absences, access payslips and manage expense requests.

Personal dashboard

Each employee has access to their personal dashboard. Managers have access to their team's details, such as holidays and expenses.

Manager approval

Managers can approve holiday and expense requests for their team.

Leave management

Easy access to online payslips

PayFit ensures that your employees are always in the know when it comes to their pay. Not only can they easily access their payslips online, but they can also download and print them too!

Employee portal to access payslips

Expenses reflected on payslips in real-time

Expenses can be entered directly from the employee portal. Once approved by a manager, it will be automatically added to the employee's payslip in real-time.

Leaves and absences

Employees can request paid leave, unpaid leave or remote working directly from their personal portal. These requests can then be approved directly by their line manager.

