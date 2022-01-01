Employees have access to their personal portal to request leaves and absences, access payslips and manage expense requests.
Each employee has access to their personal dashboard. Managers have access to their team's details, such as holidays and expenses.
Managers can approve holiday and expense requests for their team.
PayFit ensures that your employees are always in the know when it comes to their pay. Not only can they easily access their payslips online, but they can also download and print them too!
Expenses can be entered directly from the employee portal. Once approved by a manager, it will be automatically added to the employee's payslip in real-time.
Employees can request paid leave, unpaid leave or remote working directly from their personal portal. These requests can then be approved directly by their line manager.