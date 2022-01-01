Manage your business's HR responsibilities with PayFit.
Give autonomy and freedom to your employees with access to their own portal. From this portal, employees can submit their leave and expense requests. Employee payslips are stored and are easily accessible for them to view or download at their leisure.
Whether it is annual, sick or parental leave, PayFit allows you to manage it all! Holiday entitlement is automatically calculated based on company policy or employee contracts. All this means that there's no longer a need for annoying email exchanges or Excel sheets to manage employee absences.
Employees can submit expenses for approval from their portal. Once approved by the manager or admin, the expense is directly added to the payslip for the current month. No more emails, Excel files or paper receipts to exchange with finance teams.
Simplify hierarchical structures by creating an organisational chart and assigning access rights. Managers can review their team members' leaves, working hours, and expense reports. Employees can use the organisational chart to view the entire team and responsibilities within their workforce.
Engage new employees before they arrive with the onboarding module. Build custom checklists and have employees complete them before their arrival. You can also collect all important administrative documents through an onboarding survey directly accessible from the personal space of any new employee.