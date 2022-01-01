PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

An integrated HR platform

An integrated HR platform

Manage your business's HR responsibilities with PayFit.

Employees get their own portal

Give autonomy and freedom to your employees with access to their own portal. From this portal, employees can submit their leave and expense requests. Employee payslips are stored and are easily accessible for them to view or download at their leisure.

  • Secure access to payslips
  • Leave requests and expense submissions
  • Time tracking
  • Manager approval
Absence and leave management made easy

Whether it is annual, sick or parental leave, PayFit allows you to manage it all! Holiday entitlement is automatically calculated based on company policy or employee contracts. All this means that there's no longer a need for annoying email exchanges or Excel sheets to manage employee absences.

  • Management of all absence types
  • Calendar overview of employee absences
  • Monthly summary of absences for the admin
  • Management of absences by those with access rights
Centralised expense management for your employees

Employees can submit expenses for approval from their portal. Once approved by the manager or admin, the expense is directly added to the payslip for the current month. No more emails, Excel files or paper receipts to exchange with finance teams.

  • Quick and easy expense submission with receipt scanning
  • Employees submit their expenses via their personal space
  • Expenses are automatically reflected on employee payslips
  • Company expense summary and report
Create your charts and allow validation and viewing rights

Simplify hierarchical structures by creating an organisational chart and assigning access rights. Managers can review their team members' leaves, working hours, and expense reports. Employees can use the organisational chart to view the entire team and responsibilities within their workforce.

  • Map teams in the organisational chart
  • Company view at a glance
  • Give access to managers
  • Employee directory
Add new employees using the onboarding module

Engage new employees before they arrive with the onboarding module. Build custom checklists and have employees complete them before their arrival. You can also collect all important administrative documents through an onboarding survey directly accessible from the personal space of any new employee.

  • Custom checklists
  • Onboarding survey
