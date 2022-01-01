Easy management of leaves and absences

Holiday entitlement calculations are made automatically and reflected on employee payslips.
All types of leaves and absences are included within the PayFit platform. This includes parental, unpaid, sick and remote.
Get a clear summary of who is out of office with the monthly or weekly calendar views of holidays and absences.
Employees can request leaves and absences directly from their portal. Specific absences — e.g. sick or parental leave — are managed by employers in the admin portal.
Admins can view employee leaves and absences and modify them if necessary.