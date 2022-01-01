PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Easy management of leaves and absences

Holiday entitlement calculations are made automatically and reflected on employee payslips.

Consideration of all types of leave

All types of leaves and absences are included within the PayFit platform. This includes parental, unpaid, sick and remote.

Calendar view of all absences

Get a clear summary of who is out of office with the monthly or weekly calendar views of holidays and absences.

Requesting leaves and absences

Employees can request leaves and absences directly from their portal. Specific absences — e.g. sick or parental leave — are managed by employers in the admin portal.

Employee monthly overview

Admins can view employee leaves and absences and modify them if necessary.

HRIS Tool

