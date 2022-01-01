Security
At PayFit, we believe it is our duty to keep your data secure. PayFit is ISO 27001 certified by an independent auditor.
PayFit is committed to keeping your data safe and out of the hands of those without authorisation.
We use several different methods to ensure that your account remains secure at all times. Your data is also encrypted in our database.
We strictly control who has access to your data, both online and internally. This is done to ensure that your documents are protected against any unauthorised alterations. We also back them up every hour.
Real-time data replication to three data-centres in France. We also use automatic failover in the unlikely event that we experience any technical difficulties.
As a certified ISO 27001 company, we are fully committed to securing and protecting your data. We also regularly review our processes to ensure that best practices are put in place.
We are interested in any research on our systems and value any documented discovery. For that purpose, we run a private bug bounty programme on HackerOne so that we can identify and mitigate security threats.Learn more about our bug bounty programme or the way to report issues