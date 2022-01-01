At PayFit, we believe it is our duty to keep your data secure. PayFit is ISO 27001 certified by an independent auditor.

Security PayFit is committed to keeping your data safe and out of the hands of those without authorisation.

Confidentiality We use several different methods to ensure that your account remains secure at all times. Your data is also encrypted in our database.

Integrity We strictly control who has access to your data, both online and internally. This is done to ensure that your documents are protected against any unauthorised alterations. We also back them up every hour.