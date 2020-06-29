Check out our toolbox to access and download payroll and HR resources.
HR
Access PayFit's HR tech guideDownload guide
Payroll
Access PayFit's Payroll Best Practice SheetDownload sheet
Payroll
Access your free PAYE Settlement Agreement Letter TemplateAccess letter template
Payroll
Make sure your company's ready for the 21/22 tax year with this checklist.Download checklist
HR
Discover how HR priorities have evolved during the coronavirus pandemic.Download white paper
Payroll
Understand the cost of salary for your employees and calculate gross to net salary.Access salary calculator
HR
How to get your office ready post-COVID-19.Download return to work pack
Payroll
Check out the latest payroll facts and stats for the 2021/22 tax year!Download fact sheet
Finance
PayFit has partnered with Quantico to produce detailed financial projection templates.Download template
Performance
Use our template to set objectives and review employee performance.Download template
Payroll
Cross off your monthly payroll tasks with PayFit's dedicated payroll checklist.Download checklist