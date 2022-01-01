Onboarding with PayFit

Interested in becoming a PayFit customer but worried about the work required to change provider? Don't worry as help is at hand. We handle the transfer of your data from your current provider to our software. Find out how by booking a demo with one of our product experts.
Onboarding is key to ensuring the accuracy of both your payroll and HMRC submissions.
Transferring your data in no time at all.
Our onboarding process is thorough and ensures there are no errors.
Once all the correct data has been collected, your account will be set up in just five days.
One of our payroll experts will be available to support you throughout the entire process.
We will provide you with an Excel file to migrate data from your existing provider to PayFit. You will be supported and guided throughout the entire process by a member of our Customer Support team.
Once all the correct data has been collected, your account will be set up in just five days. The whole process is extremely quick and error-free.
When everything is set up, your account manager will support you with running your first payroll.
"I am genuinely impressed with PayFit. I have many years of experience in payroll software packages. The flexibility PayFit provides to both the employer and the employee is excellent. Also, the back up of a fantastic support team removes the legislative stresses."
Sadie McBain, Financial Controller @ Railsbank
200 employees