PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Log in

Medium businesses (50+ employees)

For scaling businesses looking to optimise their payroll processes and receive expert support from qualified payroll professionals.

Discover our key features

Why use PayFit

In-house payroll with outsourced support. PayFit's hybrid payroll software allows you to take control of your payroll and receive support from CIPP qualified payroll experts.

Support

PayFit's in-house payroll specialists are always available to support you.

Autonomy

Transparency

Get full visibility and access to the payroll data you need in real-time.

Flexible

Flexible

Make changes up until the very last minute with PayFit's flexible payroll solution.

Key features

Our software has been designed to reduce friction between finance and HR.

Payroll automation

Thanks to our easy-to-use payroll dashboard, your monthly payroll can be run in just three clicks.

Find out more

Integrated payroll & HR

Enjoy smoother processes and improved visibility when having all your payroll and HR data in one place.

Find out more

Dedicated account management

In-house payroll with the benefits of outsourced payroll. Receive dedicated and personalised support from payroll experts.

Find out more

Testimonial

Marshmallow

"PayFit's knowledgeable payroll specialists have helped us sort out our apprenticeship levy that we didn't even know we needed to settle. Similarly, the world of pensions can be so confusing, and they've helped us out enormously. We would be lost without them!"

Jenny Liu, Head of Finance at Marshmallow, explains how PayFit has helped.

Testimonial

Revolut

"At Revolut, we chose PayFit to remove manual processes related to payroll and to help us save time. We received great support from the whole team and were impressed by how responsive and flexible they were."

Aris Mastorakis, Financial Planning Manager, explains how PayFit has helped

Testimonial

Diffblue

"The fact that there are genuine payroll specialists in PayFit's customer support team is extremely reassuring. It means that when we have issues or questions, we know we're always going to receive professional help and advice."
Swetha Sundaram, Head of HR at Diffblue, explains how PayFit has helped her with payroll tasks.
About
Product
Resources
Contact
Terms of useCookiesLegal noticesGDPRPrivacyStatus