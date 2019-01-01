Join PayFit now!

PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Our mission is to improve the everyday lives of all employers and employees.

Values

Be the best at what you do

Care
Care for each other

  • We are not a team just because we work together; we are  a team because we trust and care for each other.
  • Understand, adapt to, and care for PayFiters, customers, candidates and external partners.
  • No PayFiter and no team is better than anyone else. We treat everyone equally.
  • Treat your offices like your own home. No gossip, no political behaviour. Always be transparent.
Excellence
Strive for excellence

  • We don’t accept good enough, we aim for the best.
  • It’s only the beginning: we know that we’re far from perfect. We want the experiences available to both our customers and PayFiters to get even better. 
  • Test. Fail. Learn. Improve.
  • You can do good things on your own. However, we can do great things while working together.
Humility
Always stay humble

  • Acknowledge your weaknesses and ask for advice.
  • Accept tough but fair feedback. This is how we all improve.
  • Look for people that will help you grow.
  • Have the right kind of ambition: PayFit’s success can help us all learn faster.
  • Value contribution, not personal branding.
Passion
Live and work with passion

  • PayFit is an adventure, so make it unique.
  • Do it with passion or not at all.
  • Embrace new challenges with creativity.
  • Optimism is powerful. It’s the driver that helps us to succeed. 
  • Have fun and celebrate successes!
Locations

PayFit offices

Paris

Delicious food, beautiful gardens and some of the most famous tourist sites in the world. On the 9th floor of PayFit’s office, you can appreciate a 360° view of Paris.

Barcelona

Home of La Sagrada Familia and the Camp Nou, Barcelona is one of Europe’s prettiest cities. The PayFit office also has a beautiful terrace.

Berlin

PayFit’s Berlin office is located in one of the city’s most vibrant areas. Try the delicious international cuisine or take a stroll on the banks of the canal.

London

Come and discover our beautiful London office in the heart of busy and bustling Farringdon. You'll quickly realise that there's much more to the UK's capital than just Big Ben and red buses!

