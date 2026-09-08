These Terms and Conditions of Service (the "Terms of Service") define the terms and conditions applicable to the services provided by Payfit Ltd. ("Payfit") to the Client (the "Client"), having signed a Subscription contract (the "Subscription contract"). Payfit is a company registered in England and Wales under registration number 11623900, whose registered office is located at Unit RH.120 The Record Hall, 16-16A Baldwin's Gardens, London, United Kingdom, EC1N 7RJ ("Payfit").

Each party is referred to individually as a "Party" and collectively as the "Parties.

INTRODUCTION

Payfit Ltd. offers payroll management and HR software, designed and developed as a SaaS solution (the " Product"), combined with Client Support according to the chosen Plan (together, the "Services"). It is used by the Client solely in the context of its professional or associative activity.

Precontractual information. By signing the Subscription contract, which constitutes unreserved acceptance of the Terms of Service (together the "Agreement"), the Client confirms having:

received a detailed presentation and documentation relating to the Services;

received all necessary information;

taken the time to understand this information, the presentation and the documentation;

verified that the Services meet its needs;

understood that the Product is provided "as is."

The Product is designed for standard collective agreements and common social obligations. The Client must inform Payfit of any exceptional or specific situation to verify whether the Product can meet its needs, in particular relating to a specific sector of activity or a special social security scheme.

Order of precedence. The Agreement consists of, in order of priority, the following documents:

The Subscription contract, its amendments and the internet links to which it refers, in particular the data processing agreement; These Terms of Service and the associated internet links.

In the event of any conflict, the provisions of the higher-ranking documents shall prevail.

Changes to the Terms of Service. Payfit may unilaterally amend the Terms of Service. Amendments shall be binding on the Client upon publication, and Payfit shall endeavour to notify the Client of any material amendment prior to its entry into force.

DEFINITIONS

Account: User's personal account to access the Product and benefit from the Services.

Beta features: features that are distinct from or complementary to the Solution's standard features, which may be made available to the Client as part of a testing phase.

Business Days and business Hours: unless otherwise stated, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales, from 9am to 6pm (GMT/BST).

Client data: data (including personal data), information, texts, images, photographs, audio content, video content and any other content, document and component, regardless of format, provided by the Client (Admin or Staff member) or entered by Payfit on the Client's instructions. Client data includes in particular:

- required documentation for the onboarding

- legal and social information relating to the Client;

- pension, mutual insurance and provident scheme contracts, and associated contribution rates;

- workforce threshold levels;

- individual information relating to Staff members (personal situation, remuneration, seniority, variable pay elements, etc.).





Contracting entity: client entity that signs the Agreement and designated by the Client to be invoiced for the provision of Services to all entities covered by the Agreement. The other entities covered by the Agreement are defined as Authorised affiliates.





First payroll month: the month for which the Client has decided to run its first payroll for its Staff members via Payfit, once the working month has elapsed and provided that the Onboarding has been completed. This may be postponed under the conditions of the clause relating to Onboarding.





Help centre: Payfit's knowledge base accessible to the Client, containing information relating to payroll management and use of the Product.

Number of Staff members: the number of Staff members taken into account for billing, determined by the number of payslips generated in the billed month. In the absence of payroll generation, the Number of Staff members shall equal the number of Staff members billed for the last payroll carried out by Payfit or, failing that, entered in the Product at the billing date.

Onboarding: the integration by Payfit of the Client's Client data and any other data necessary to configure its Accounts prior to use of the Services.

Product: Payfit's payroll management and HRIS SaaS (software as a service) software, its features and its documentation.

Plan: Payfit service offer chosen by the Client.

RTI submissions: RTI (Real-Time Information) submissions sent to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on behalf of the Client using the Services. The following RTI submissions are supported by the Product: Full Payment Submission (FPS), Employer Payment Summary (EPS) and P11D forms.

Service Fees: for a given month, the fees charged or chargeable taking into account the Client's Plan, options chosen and applicable rates, invoiced as a monthly subscription. Service Fees consist of:

the Base Fee : the portion of the fee corresponding to the monthly subscription to the Services, calculated according to the Number of Staff members for the relevant month;

the Fee per Staff member: a pricing element calculated according to the Plan chosen by the Client and the Number of Staff members for the relevant month;

the fees for any options or add-ons subscribed, according to the Number of Staff members for the relevant month.

Subscription contract: commitment detailing the Services subscribed to by the Client, their fees and their specific conditions.

Client Support: support services made available to the Client by Payfit, provided by Payfit during business Days and business Hours, in order to: (i) inform the Client about the Service features and use of the Product; (ii) assist and support the Client in its payroll management and RTI submissions; and (iii) train new Admins.

TUPE: transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 or such other applicable legislation governing the transfer of businesses from time to time in force.

TUPE transfer: transfer of employees protected under TUPE to the Client.

Users: any person authorised by the Client as an Admin and/or Staff Member, by the allocation of an Account by the Client: