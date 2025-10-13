Online Documentation - Updated Appendix
I - Services
The PayFit Product evolves and new Service Features are regularly developed, which is accepted and acknowledged by the Client.
The Client expressly acknowledges that being granted a temporary or extended access to Services that are not included in the Plan he subscribed but belonging to another Plan does not grant any right to use these Services not included in the future and acknowledges that any potential access to these Services can be removed at any time. The Client commits to read and comply with potential applicable special conditions which are available at the bottom of this page.
Light
- Core payroll software
- Automated bank files
- Automated pension sync with standard pensions providers
- Declarations (RTI submissions, tax code changes)
- Help center access
- Automated P11Ds
- Access to in-house payroll experts
- Supported onboarding & video training
Standard
Everything in Light, plus:
- Live chat
- E-signature module
- People management
- Leaves & Absence management
- Access to PayFit OpenAPI
- Integrations
Premium
Everything in Standard, plus:
- Managed P11Ds
- Performance reviews (including 1-2-1s)
- Payroll re-runs and corrections
- Faster access to support
- Book a call option(i)
- Quaterly business reviews(i)
- Dedicated account manager(i)
(i) Only accessible to Client with 25+ Staff Members
II - Data Protection
1. Contact details of the Data Protection Officer
|PayFit’s Data Protection Officer
|Email: privacy@payfit.com
|Postal Address: PayFit – A l’attention du DPO, 1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg, 75009 Paris
2. Description of the Processing performed by PayFit as a Processor
|Categories of Data Subjects
|Employees, trainees and other staff members of the Client
|External persons (certified public accountants, company representatives, lawyers or any other external persons likely to be involved in payroll and personnel management)
|Categories of Personal Data
|Identity data
|Professional data
|Professional experience data
|Data relating to personal life
|Bank details
|Information of a social nature
|Economic and financial information of a professional nature
|Data relating to medical visits, work accidents or various sick leaves
|Log data
|Data provided for account set up by the Clients
|Any other data that the Clients, their staff members or any external persons authorised to intervene in payroll and personnel management may upload to the Client and employee accounts
|Nature of processing
|Authorised Purposes
|Payroll Management
|Management of social declarations
|Staff register
|Expense report management
|Absence management
|Management of organisation charts and directories
|Internal communication management (1:1)
|Administrative management of personnel
|Access management and account security
|Onboarding
|Training and support
3. Sub-processors
|Category of Processing
|Sub-processor
|Location of the processing operations
|Hosting
|Amazon Web Services
|European Economic Area
|Azure
|European Economic Area
|Management of the security and effective functioning of the Services
|Mailgun Technologies, Inc
|Third Country
|Twilio
|Third Country
|Datadog, Inc.
|European Economic Area
|UIPath
|Third Country
|Training and support
|Intercom R&D Unlimited Company
|Third Country
|Salesforce
|Third Country
|Onboarding
|Mindee SAS
|European Economic Area
|Specific Services
|YouSign
|European Economic Area