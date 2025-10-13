Online Documentation - Updated Appendix

Last updated on 31 October 2024

I - Services

The PayFit Product evolves and new Service Features are regularly developed, which is accepted and acknowledged by the Client.

The Client expressly acknowledges that being granted a temporary or extended access to Services that are not included in the Plan he subscribed but belonging to another Plan does not grant any right to use these Services not included in the future and acknowledges that any potential access to these Services can be removed at any time. The Client commits to read and comply with potential applicable special conditions which are available at the bottom of this page.

Light

  • Core payroll software
  • Automated bank files
  • Automated pension sync with standard pensions providers
  • Declarations (RTI submissions, tax code changes)
  • Help center access
  • Automated P11Ds
  • Access to in-house payroll experts
  • Supported onboarding & video training

Standard

Everything in Light, plus:

  • Live chat
  • E-signature module
  • People management
  • Leaves & Absence management
  • Access to PayFit OpenAPI
  • Integrations

Premium

Everything in Standard, plus:

  • Managed P11Ds
  • Performance reviews (including 1-2-1s)
  • Payroll re-runs and corrections
  • Faster access to support
  • Book a call option(i)
  • Quaterly business reviews(i)
  • Dedicated account manager(i)

(i) Only accessible to Client with 25+ Staff Members

II - Data Protection

1. Contact details of the Data Protection Officer

PayFit’s Data Protection Officer
Email: privacy@payfit.com
Postal Address: PayFit – A l’attention du DPO, 1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg, 75009 Paris

2. Description of the Processing performed by PayFit as a Processor

Categories of Data Subjects
Employees, trainees and other staff members of the Client
External persons (certified public accountants, company representatives, lawyers or any other external persons likely to be involved in payroll and personnel management)
Categories of Personal Data
Identity data
Professional data
Professional experience data
Data relating to personal life
Bank details
Information of a social nature
Economic and financial information of a professional nature
Data relating to medical visits, work accidents or various sick leaves
Log data
Data provided for account set up by the Clients
Any other data that the Clients, their staff members or any external persons authorised to intervene in payroll and personnel management may upload to the Client and employee accounts
Nature of processing
Authorised Purposes
Payroll Management
Management of social declarations
Staff register
Expense report management
Absence management
Management of organisation charts and directories
Internal communication management (1:1)
Administrative management of personnel
Access management and account security
Onboarding
Training and support

3. Sub-processors

Category of Processing Sub-processor Location of the processing operations
Hosting Amazon Web Services European Economic Area
Azure European Economic Area
Management of the security and effective functioning of the Services Mailgun Technologies, Inc Third Country
Twilio Third Country
Datadog, Inc. European Economic Area
UIPath Third Country
Training and support Intercom R&D Unlimited Company Third Country
Salesforce Third Country
Onboarding Mindee SAS European Economic Area
Specific Services YouSign European Economic Area