Online Documentation - Updated Appendix

I - Services

The PayFit Product evolves and new Service Features are regularly developed, which is accepted and acknowledged by the Client.

The Client expressly acknowledges that being granted a temporary or extended access to Services that are not included in the Plan he subscribed but belonging to another Plan does not grant any right to use these Services not included in the future and acknowledges that any potential access to these Services can be removed at any time. The Client commits to read and comply with potential applicable special conditions which are available at the bottom of this page.

Light

Core payroll software

Automated bank files

Automated pension sync with standard pensions providers

Declarations (RTI submissions, tax code changes)

Help center access

Automated P11Ds

Access to in-house payroll experts

Supported onboarding & video training

Standard

Everything in Light, plus:

Live chat

E-signature module

People management

Leaves & Absence management

Access to PayFit OpenAPI

Integrations

Premium

Everything in Standard, plus:

Managed P11Ds

Performance reviews (including 1-2-1s)

Payroll re-runs and corrections

Faster access to support

Book a call option(i)

Quaterly business reviews(i)

Dedicated account manager(i)

(i) Only accessible to Client with 25+ Staff Members