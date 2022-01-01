Avoid manual data entry and improve efficiency by integrating your payroll with your HR and accounting software.
Sync your HR data and make it available simultaneously from Hibob, BambooHR or Personio to PayFit. Similarly, you can sync all your employees' details with performance management software Leapsome for faster setup.
PayFit automatically generates your monthly payroll journals for Xero, Netsuite, Quickbooks and Sage. All you have to do is upload them to your accounting software.
PayFit handles pension submissions for over 10 different pension providers. It also automatically assesses if your employees are eligible for pensions and sends enrolment letters on your behalf.