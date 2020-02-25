You're in good company

Over 5,000 companies trust us.
"PayFit is great. We are now looking to the next step of integrating with our HR system to ensure more processes have been automated. We have definitely saved time as we had 160 new joiners in our business just this year."Find out more
"At Revolut, we chose PayFit to remove manual processes related to payroll and to help us save time. We received great support from the whole team and were impressed by how responsive and flexible they were."Find out more
"PayFit's fantastic customer service team is always available and responsive. It's great because you feel like you're talking to a payroll expert every time."Find out more
"PayFit's knowledgeable payroll specialists have helped us sort out our apprenticeship levy that we didn't even know we needed to settle. Similarly, the world of pensions can be so confusing, and they've helped us out enormously. We would be lost without them!"Find out more
"The service is consistently above and beyond what you would typically expect from a SaaS tool."Find out more
"PayFit works well for startups because the automation means that you don’t need teams of people to manage a hugely bulky administrative process. Because it’s all automated, it leaves people free to do some of the more important things that are more critical to the business."Find out more
"It's great to always be speaking to the same people and it's reassuring to know that they understand your specific needs. It really is a five-star service."Find out more
"As an HR professional, and not a payroll specialist, running payroll was often a long and arduous process. However, since switching to PayFit, the time I spend on payroll tasks has reduced significantly. It's reassuring to know that if there's ever a problem I can just get in touch with a member of the customer support team who will be able to guide me throughout the entire process."Find out more
"Moving to PayFit is the best software decision that I’ve made in a long time. I drastically reduced the time spent running payroll, from six days to just a couple of hours."Find out more