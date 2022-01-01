The perfect balance between people and technology.

PayFit is more just payroll software. We provide you with the help and support you need throughout your PayFit journey.
Our payroll experts are always up-to-date with the latest legal regulations. They are here to show you how to use the PayFit platform and ensure that you have the right tools to effectively manage your payroll and HR processes.
We believe that each customer is unique. This is why our account managers have been trained to provide individual and specialised support to our customers.
At the very beginning of your PayFit journey, we will help you set up your account and ensure that the transition from your previous payroll solution goes seamlessly.
We know that switching to a new payroll provider can be difficult. Consequently, we will always provide the necessary support to guarantee that you are ready to use PayFit's software from the off!
Our payroll experts have produced a list of FAQs to answer the most common questions we receive. However, should you require any further help, your dedicated account manager will always be available.
Our goal is to ensure that your payroll run goes as smoothly as possible. This is why we promise to provide you with an answer to all your queries within 24 hours.
Our product and payroll experts ensure you always remain compliant by monitoring the latest legal changes and integrating them into the software.
Your payroll and HR toolbox
Visit our Help Centre to find out more about PayFit and payroll topics.Access the Help Centre
Stay informed about the latest trends and best practices on our blog.Visit our blog
Attend one of our webinars to learn more about product features, legal news, payroll, and HR trends.View our webinars page
Discover our latest payroll and HR resourcesCheck out PayFit's toolbox
"As an HR professional and not a payroll specialist, running payroll was often a long and arduous process. However, since switching to PayFit, the time I spend on payroll tasks has reduced significantly. It's reassuring to know that if there's ever a problem, I can just get in touch with a member of the customer support team who will be able to guide me throughout the entire process."
Swetha Sundaram, Head of HR @ Diffblue
50 employees| Technology