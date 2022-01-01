PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

The perfect balance between people and technology

PayFit is more just payroll software. We provide you with the help and support you need throughout your PayFit journey.

Support that meets your business needs

Expert support

Our payroll experts are always up-to-date with the latest legal regulations. They are here to show you how to use the PayFit platform and ensure that you have the right tools to effectively manage your payroll and HR processes.

Dedicated account management

We believe that each customer is unique. This is why our account managers have been trained to provide individual and specialised support to our customers.

Support from the very beginning

Easy setup and onboarding

At the very beginning of your PayFit journey, we will help you set up your account and ensure that the transition from your previous payroll solution goes seamlessly.

Training with a PayFit expert

We know that switching to a new payroll provider can be difficult. Consequently, we will always provide the necessary support to guarantee that you are ready to use PayFit's software from the off!

Rapid customer support

In-app support

Our payroll experts have produced a list of FAQs to answer the most common questions we receive. However, should you require any further help, your dedicated account manager will always be available.

Qualified advice

Our goal is to ensure that your payroll run goes as smoothly as possible. This is why we promise to provide you with an answer to all your queries within 24 hours.

No manual updates

Our product and payroll experts ensure you always remain compliant by monitoring the latest legal changes and integrating them into the software.

"As an HR professional and not a payroll specialist, running payroll was often a long and arduous process. However, since switching to PayFit, the time I spend on payroll tasks has reduced significantly. It's reassuring to know that if there's ever a problem, I can just get in touch with a member of the customer support team who will be able to guide me throughout the entire process."

Swetha Sundaram, Head of HR @ Diffblue

50 employees| Technology

