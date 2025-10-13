Candidates privacy notice

PayFit SAS (“PayFit”, “Us”) respects your privacy and is committed to protecting your personal data.

This privacy notice (the “Notice”) is intended for every person who applies to a job offer or an internship published by PayFit or whose profile has been sent to PayFit by a third party or is available to the public with your consent (the “Candidates”, “You”).

This Notice describes the way we use your personal data (the “Personal Data”, the “Data”) and the way we transfer them to third party, as well as the rights you can exercise to control the way we process your Personal Data.

1. Who is the controller ?

PayFit SAS, with capital of 467.479,21 Euros, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 813 487 899, with headquarters at 1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg, Paris 75008 is the controller of your data.

2. Who is our data privacy officer ?

PayFit has appointed a data privacy officer (the “DPO”). Our DPO’s mission is to ensure that your Data is being processed accordingly to the applicable law. Should you have any question regarding the way we process your personal data, feel free to contact our DPO at legal@payfit.com.

3. What categories of data do we process ?

In connection with your application, we will collect, use and store the following categories of Personal Data about you:

Identification and contact data: your name, surname, birthdate, birth place, age, email address, address, phone number as well as any identification data contained on your resume;

your name, surname, birthdate, birth place, age, email address, address, phone number as well as any identification data contained on your resume; Data relating to your background: your diplomas, your qualifications, your employment history, data asked exclusively with your consent to your former employer or trainer;

your diplomas, your qualifications, your employment history, data asked exclusively with your consent to your former employer or trainer; Economic data: your current pay level, salary expectations;

your current pay level, salary expectations; Data relating to your personal life: your marital status and your hobbies when they are mentioned on your resume;

your marital status and your hobbies when they are mentioned on your resume; Any other Personal Data you may provide us with during the recruitment process.

4. What is the purpose of the processing ?

We collect and use your Personal Data for recruitment and recruitment management purposes in order to:

actively searching for profils adapted to our needs;

assess, manage and follow up on your application. To do so, we save your application in a centralised data base;

assess your abilities and qualifications for the position for which you applied or for which your application was submitted to us;

check your references;

reply to your questions and communicate with you throughout the recruitment process;

finalize the hiring process if we offer you a position.

In the event that you are recruited, the Personal Data relating to your application will be integrated into our human resources management system and may be used to manage your hiring process. This information will be part of your professional file and will be used for personnel management purposes only.

5. What is the legal basis for this processing ?

The legal basis for this processing is:

your consent when you applied directly to a job offer or sent us a spontaneous application or when you have expressly agreed for a third-party to transfer your personal data to PayFit;

PayFit’s legitimate interest to recruit profiles adapted to its needs.

6. Who do we share your personal data with ?

We share your data with our recruitment team and with any PayFit team member that you could meet for an interview.

We may also share your data with our service providers. In this context, your data remain under our control and PayFit requires its service providers to implement strict confidentiality and data protection measures and to comply with the legislation applicable to the processing of your data.

Save as stated above, your personal data will not be accessed by any third party without your prior consent unless we are required to do so by a legitimate reason (legal obligation, prevent fraud, defense of legal claims…).

7. Do we transfer your personal data outside the European Union ?

Some of our service providers may be established outside the European Union, in countries that do not have an adequate level of personal data protection.

In this case, PayFit is committed to ensuring that the security and confidentiality of your data is preserved, particularly through:

the signature, on a case-by-case basis, of standard contractual clauses or data processing agreements in accordance with Article 28 of the GDPR.

8. How long do we keep your personal data ?

If your application is accepted and you join PayFit, your Personal Data will be kept for the duration of your employment contract and for the applicable limitation period, i.e. five years after your departure. At the end of this period, your Data will be deleted.

If your application is not accepted, your Personal Data will be kept for a period of 2 years, at the end of which they will be deleted unless you give us your consent to keep them for a longer period.

9. Your rights

Where you have provided us with consent to use your personal data, you can withdraw it at any time by emailing legal@payfit.com.

In any case, you can object to the processing of your personal data by emailing legal@payfit.com.

You have the right to access, change, delete, or contest any data pertaining to you, as well as to limit the processing of your personal data.

Where applicable, you may also have a right to receive a machine-readable copy of your personal data.

If you want to make any of these request or to ask PayFit any question about the way your personal data is being handled, you can also contact our Data Privacy Officer, whose contact details are provided below.

Please provide details including your full name and e-mail address in order for us to be able to identify you, as well as any other relevant information to confirm your identity.

If, after contacting us, you consider that your rights are not respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection laws, you can make a complaint to your local data protection authority.

Contact details of our DPO:

legal@payfit.com

PayFit SAS - DPO

1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg

75008 PARIS, FRANCE