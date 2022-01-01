PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Log in
An integrated payroll and HR management software

An integrated payroll and HR management software

PayFit automates everything from RTI submissions and payslips to employee leaves and expenses, meaning that you have more time to focus on the things that matter to you!

Book a demo
Run payrollAutomated payroll
RTI SubmissionsRTI & pension submissions
Payrolling benefitsPayrolling benefits
Reporting & exportsReporting & exports
Integrated payroll & HRIntegrations

Automate your payroll admin tasks and save time

Make changes in real-time and run payroll in just a few clicks.

  • Automatic generation and distribution of payslips
  • Edit or add pay variables at any given time
  • Update and view employee payslips in real-time
  • HMRC compliant
Learn more about payroll automation

RTI and pension submissions sorted

PayFit takes care of HMRC RTI and pensions submissions on your behalf.

  • RTI submissions and HMRC notifications
  • Monthly summary of RTI submissions
  • Pension auto enrolment & submissions
Learn more about RTI submissions
Payroll Benefits and P11Ds

Payroll employee benefits

Apply a wide range of employee benefits and deductions and ensure all your tax calculations are correct.

  • Payrolling Benefits in Kind
  • Automatically generate P11Ds and P11D(b)s
Learn more about managing company benefits
Offer a wide range of employee benefits

Offer a wide range of employee benefits

Applying employee benefits and deductions while ensuring the right tax is calculated and paid has never been easier. Add any benefits such as life or medical insurance, gym memberships, company shares or mileage, or any deductions such as cycle-to-work scheme and childcare vouchers. Relax, PayFit will handle the rest for you.

  • Payrolling Benefits in Kind
  • Automatic generation of P11Ds and P11D(b)
Learn more about managing benefits in PayFit
Take back control with easy reporting and exports

More autonomy and better reporting

Quick access to all your company data and important information.

  • Accounting journals compatible with Xero, Sage, Quickbooks and Netsuite
  • Variance reports eliminating errors
  • Custom reports and exports for finance and HR teams
Learn more about reporting and exports
Integrated payroll & HR

Integrated payroll & HR

Whether you decide to use PayFit's HR features or to integrate with your existing HR software, we got you covered!

  • Automatically sync HR data from Hibob, BambooHR and Personio
  • No more manual data entry
  • Sync starters and leavers, employee personal details, contract information, salary changes and leaves

Discover the entire PayFit offer

From payroll to HR, PayFit's software has been purpose-built to simplify your daily work admin.

Payroll
HRIS Tool
Our support
About
Product
Resources
Contact
Terms of useCookiesLegal noticesGDPRPrivacyStatus