PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Log in

Our story

PayFit transforms complicated issues into an enjoyable experience thanks to powerful technology and human expertise. We are a European company serving thousands of SMEs.

Mission

We share a vision.

Care deeply for customers & PayFiters

Care deeply for customers & PayFiters

Every new employee joining our team shares the same goal - to make our customers happy. Working with passion, as a team, coming in every day with a smile, striving for excellence and over-performing! Those are the key values embodied and conveyed by every PayFiter.

Design a user-friendly solution

Design a user-friendly solution

Work should be a source of energy, not boredom. Our tool integrates complicated legal issues thanks to a user-friendly platform that manages payroll, tax submissions, leaves, expenses and much, much more.

Build powerful technology

Build powerful technology

Our engineering teams put all their efforts into building a powerful tool that takes into account labour laws and collective agreements. All this is managed thanks to JetLang, our very own programming language created by PayFit, for PayFit. Each employee represents a unique situation, and each of these situations has its own complexities.

Provide human expertise

Provide human expertise

Because technology is not always enough, we work with the best and brightest payroll experts to put the focus back to people. Our customers’ satisfaction is our number one priority.

Work in progress

Work in progress

We are continuing to work tirelessly to provide the best platform for employees, employers and HR managers.

500

PayFiters around the world

5

offices

5,000

clients

1

in-house programming language

Our offices

The best places to work

Make your workspace a home away from home

Our founders

Ghislain, Firmin & Florian

Our founders

How everything started

It all started in January 2015... After setting up their first company during secondary school, Ghislain & Firmin had always known that they wanted to embark on further entrepreneurial adventures together. This led to the idea behind PayFit - the reinvention of payroll administration in France and across Europe. A few months later, Florian would join them and, in turn, complete the "Dream Team". 

In France, payroll administration has always been a complicated and time-consuming task. Firmin, Florian and Ghislain believed that by creating a platform that could automate tasks related to payroll, that they would be able to revolutionise the somewhat antiquated world of payroll and HR.

In their eyes, the best way of achieving this was through the use of JetLang, a unique programming language created by PayFit, exclusively for PayFit! JetLang allows any non-developer to integrate all of a country’s social regulations effectively and systematically. 

Today, PayFit serves over 5,000 SMEs in France, Spain, Germany and the UK and has 500 employees, otherwise known as PayFiters, located in offices in Paris, Barcelona, Berlin and London.

This is just the start of the PayFit journey, and the overall ambition remains the same - to continue to transform the daily lives of millions of employers and employees across the globe.

Team

Our staff evolution.

A great place to work

From the off, PayFit looks to take care of its employees. This is done through creating a pleasant work environment, organising regular team building events, applying transparency at all levels, rewarding employees and highlighting their achievements. All of this is designed to optimise performance, growth and the wellbeing of all PayFiters.

Surrounding ourselves with the best

Each new employee who joins the PayFit journey has the same goal - to make customers happy and build the best product on the market! We believe in teamwork, camaraderie, positivity and excellence and each PayFiter should embody these core values on a daily basis.

Fundraisings

Our investors.

October 2016

October 2016

We first raised €5m in a Series A round. The money was raised through Otium Venture, Xavier Niel and The Family, alongside Geoffroy Rouz de Bézieux, Jean-Daniel Guyot (Captain Train) and Oleg Tscheltzoff (Fotolia).

July 2017

July 2017

We then raised a further €14m in a Series B round led by Accel Partners. This round of funding allowed us to launch the PayFit rocket internationally!

July 2019

July 2019

Another €70 million round of financing enabled us to pursue our ambition to simplify human resources management for all SMBs across Europe. This fundraising was carried out with new European investors, Eurazeo Growth and Bpifrance, as well as previous partners, Accel, Frst (formerly Otium Venture) and Xavier Niel.

About
Product
Resources
Contact
Terms of useCookiesLegal noticesGDPRPrivacyStatus