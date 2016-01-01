How everything started

It all started in January 2015... After setting up their first company during secondary school, Ghislain & Firmin had always known that they wanted to embark on further entrepreneurial adventures together. This led to the idea behind PayFit - the reinvention of payroll administration in France and across Europe. A few months later, Florian would join them and, in turn, complete the "Dream Team".

In France, payroll administration has always been a complicated and time-consuming task. Firmin, Florian and Ghislain believed that by creating a platform that could automate tasks related to payroll, that they would be able to revolutionise the somewhat antiquated world of payroll and HR.

In their eyes, the best way of achieving this was through the use of JetLang, a unique programming language created by PayFit, exclusively for PayFit! JetLang allows any non-developer to integrate all of a country’s social regulations effectively and systematically.

Today, PayFit serves over 5,000 SMEs in France, Spain, Germany and the UK and has 500 employees, otherwise known as PayFiters, located in offices in Paris, Barcelona, Berlin and London.

This is just the start of the PayFit journey, and the overall ambition remains the same - to continue to transform the daily lives of millions of employers and employees across the globe.