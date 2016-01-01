PayFit transforms complicated issues into an enjoyable experience thanks to powerful technology and human expertise. We are a European company serving thousands of SMEs.
Every new employee joining our team shares the same goal - to make our customers happy. Working with passion, as a team, coming in every day with a smile, striving for excellence and over-performing! Those are the key values embodied and conveyed by every PayFiter.
Work should be a source of energy, not boredom. Our tool integrates complicated legal issues thanks to a user-friendly platform that manages payroll, tax submissions, leaves, expenses and much, much more.
Our engineering teams put all their efforts into building a powerful tool that takes into account labour laws and collective agreements. All this is managed thanks to JetLang, our very own programming language created by PayFit, for PayFit. Each employee represents a unique situation, and each of these situations has its own complexities.
Because technology is not always enough, we work with the best and brightest payroll experts to put the focus back to people. Our customers’ satisfaction is our number one priority.
We are continuing to work tirelessly to provide the best platform for employees, employers and HR managers.
Make your workspace a home away from home
It all started in January 2015... After setting up their first company during secondary school, Ghislain & Firmin had always known that they wanted to embark on further entrepreneurial adventures together. This led to the idea behind PayFit - the reinvention of payroll administration in France and across Europe. A few months later, Florian would join them and, in turn, complete the "Dream Team".
In France, payroll administration has always been a complicated and time-consuming task. Firmin, Florian and Ghislain believed that by creating a platform that could automate tasks related to payroll, that they would be able to revolutionise the somewhat antiquated world of payroll and HR.
In their eyes, the best way of achieving this was through the use of JetLang, a unique programming language created by PayFit, exclusively for PayFit! JetLang allows any non-developer to integrate all of a country’s social regulations effectively and systematically.
Today, PayFit serves over 5,000 SMEs in France, Spain, Germany and the UK and has 500 employees, otherwise known as PayFiters, located in offices in Paris, Barcelona, Berlin and London.
This is just the start of the PayFit journey, and the overall ambition remains the same - to continue to transform the daily lives of millions of employers and employees across the globe.
From the off, PayFit looks to take care of its employees. This is done through creating a pleasant work environment, organising regular team building events, applying transparency at all levels, rewarding employees and highlighting their achievements. All of this is designed to optimise performance, growth and the wellbeing of all PayFiters.
Each new employee who joins the PayFit journey has the same goal - to make customers happy and build the best product on the market! We believe in teamwork, camaraderie, positivity and excellence and each PayFiter should embody these core values on a daily basis.
We first raised €5m in a Series A round. The money was raised through Otium Venture, Xavier Niel and The Family, alongside Geoffroy Rouz de Bézieux, Jean-Daniel Guyot (Captain Train) and Oleg Tscheltzoff (Fotolia).
We then raised a further €14m in a Series B round led by Accel Partners. This round of funding allowed us to launch the PayFit rocket internationally!
Another €70 million round of financing enabled us to pursue our ambition to simplify human resources management for all SMBs across Europe. This fundraising was carried out with new European investors, Eurazeo Growth and Bpifrance, as well as previous partners, Accel, Frst (formerly Otium Venture) and Xavier Niel.