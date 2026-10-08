“

When around half of workers say they have struggled financially while waiting for payday, we need to recognise what that means for their household budgets. Receiving part of a salary earlier may help bridge the gap between an expense and payday, but it does not increase income. Employees also need to understand their pay and what can affect it. In the UK, 44% say they do not fully understand their payslip. Making this information clearer and more accessible is a responsibility we share with employers.