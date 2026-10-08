01 /Cost of living and pay
Pressure before payday
Payday pressure is a monthly reality for many UK employees. One in 10 say they struggle to cover their living costs before payday. What can employers do to support their people?
Your turn!
What proportion of UK employees used a credit card to cover a shortfall before payday?
54 % of UK employees used a credit card to cover a shortfall before payday.
02 /Flexible pay
Could flexible pay ease pressure before payday?
How do employees in the UK, France and Spain feel about flexible pay? The survey asked about options such as splitting pay across the month and requesting a salary advance. The figures below show how the results compare.
Your turn!
How many UK employees didn’t know salary advances were available?
17 % of UK employees didn’t know salary advances were available.
03 /Salary transparency
How do UK employees feel about pay transparency?
UK employees are split on whether they’d be comfortable with colleagues knowing what they earn. Around a third are comfortable with it, a third are not, and the rest are undecided. As pay transparency becomes more common, will attitudes towards sharing salary information change?
Your turn!
Which proportion of UK workers have received information about how pay and pay rises are determined?
35 % of UK workers have received information about how pay and pay rises are determined.
Testimonial
04 /The solutions
How Payfit meets what employees expect
Your payslip, explained at a glance
Click any line on your interactive payslip to see what it means and how it’s calculated.Learn more
Payroll questions, answered 24/7
Payfit AI is available 24/7 to answer payroll and HR questions using the information your company has provided, in a secure environment.Learn more
A salary advance in one click
Request a salary advance from your employee account when you need it. It could help cover an unexpected cost before payday.Learn more