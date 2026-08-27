Health insurance is no longer a “nice-to-have” perk anymore, it's a competitive necessity. But managing it across two separate systems has always meant manual updates, reconciliation headaches, and payroll errors.

With PayFit x Kota, you can:

✓ Update employee details once in PayFit and they sync automatically with your insurer.

✓ New joiners, leavers, and dependent updates all flow straight through within minutes.

✓ No more maintaining two systems or worrying about discrepancies.

One platform. One job.