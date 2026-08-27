Introducing PayFit x Kota- UK’s first payroll platform to integrate health insurance.
Health Insurance built into your payroll. No fuss. No faff.
PayFit has partnered with Kota, the UK's leading FCA-regulated benefits broker, to bring private medical insurance directly into your payroll platform. Offer better benefits, keep your team covered, and let PayFit handle the rest.
Why choose PayFit x Kota
One platform. Zero admin.
From broker emails, to spreadsheets and systems that don't talk to each other, admin can be tough to manage. With PayFit x Kota, joiners, leavers, and payroll deductions are automated and connected so your People team can focus on people, not admin.
Payroll deductions on autopilot
Premium deductions flow directly into your payroll run. No files to download. No reconciliation.
Benefits your team will actually value.
Compare plans, get quotes, and subscribe- all without ever leaving PayFit.
Expert support, built in.
Kota's qualified benefits consultants handle your renewals, negotiations, and advice. You just approve. Your employees get an app that shows them exactly what they're covered for so they actually see, understand, and value their benefits.
Managing health insurance shouldn't feel like a second job.
Health insurance is no longer a “nice-to-have” perk anymore, it's a competitive necessity. But managing it across two separate systems has always meant manual updates, reconciliation headaches, and payroll errors.
With PayFit x Kota, you can:
✓ Update employee details once in PayFit and they sync automatically with your insurer.
✓ New joiners, leavers, and dependent updates all flow straight through within minutes.
✓ No more maintaining two systems or worrying about discrepancies.
One platform. One job.
Payroll deductions that run themselves.
From the moment you set up your plan, premium deductions sit neatly alongside your regular payroll- calculated automatically, every month.
✓ No downloading files from your insurer. No manual reconciliation.
✓ Accurate, automatic calculations built directly into your existing payroll run.
✓ Any changes to coverage or contributions update in real time.
Give your people benefits that matter.
Our partnership brings private health insurance straight into your payroll platform. Choose a plan, set your contribution, and let PayFit handle the rest. Your employees get better benefits and you get your time back.
✓ Compare plans side by side and request tailored quotes without leaving PayFit.
✓ Employees get self-service access to manage their own coverage and admin.
✓ From setup to renewal, Kota's experts are on hand every step of the way.
See how it works
From quote to payroll in just a few steps.
Step 1: Choose a plan
Compare private medical insurance plans side by side and request a tailored quote from Kota's qualified benefits consultants without having to leave PayFit. No broker emails. No spreadsheets.
Step 2: Connect your team
Once you're set up, your employee data syncs automatically between PayFit and Kota. Add a new joiner in PayFit and they're enrolled with your insurer within minutes. Process a leaver and they're removed just as fast.
Step 3: Run payroll as normal
Premium deductions flow directly into your payroll run. No files to export or import. No reconciliation. Your payslips are accurate and your records are always up to date.
Step 4: Your team takes it from there
Every employee gets access to Kota's app to see exactly what they're covered for so that benefits become something your people actually value, not just a line on a contract they've forgotten about.
See how it would work for you
PayFit's integration with Kota streamlines payroll and private medical insurance so you can offer better benefits without the admin overhead. Book a 15-minute discovery call with one of our experts to see exactly how it works for your business.
Frequently Asked Questions
Once you connect Kota to your PayFit account, employee data syncs automatically between the two platforms. Premium deductions are calculated and applied to your payroll run without any manual input.
Yes, the Kota integration is available to PayFit customers. If you're not yet on PayFit, get started here.
Kota offers a range of FCA-regulated private medical insurance plans. You can compare options, request a tailored quote, and choose the right plan for your team, all from within PayFit.
When you add a new joiner, process a leaver, or update a dependent in PayFit, those changes sync automatically to Kota within minutes. No duplicate data entry required.
Kota's team will support you through the renewal process. You'll be notified in advance and can review your plan or switch options- again, all managed from your PayFit account.