Introducing PayFit x BambooHR
Your HR and payroll platform, connected.
With BambooHR and PayFit keep your employee data perfectly in sync, automatically. No more manual updates. No more errors. Just one platform that runs like clockwork.
Two tools. One seamless integration.
Payroll and People management that's quick to set up and even easier to run from a single platform. With our payroll automation and BambooHR’s people management tools, you spend less time managing different processes and focus on what matters most.
Updating an employee's salary, then emailing payroll? There's a better way.
When your HR system and payroll platform don't talk to each other, your team pays the price in wasted hours, frustrating back-and-forth, and avoidable mistakes. That’s why we integrated with BambooHR.
Every night, PayFit pulls the latest data from your BambooHR account, so your payroll team always has accurate, up-to-date information, without you having to tell them.
No duplicate entry. No follow-up emails. No second-guessing.
Why connect PayFit and BambooHR?
As an HR leader, your time is too valuable to spend chasing payroll teams about employee changes. Connect PayFit and BambooHR, and every update you make flows straight into payroll, automatically. So you can focus on your people, not your spreadsheets.
Spend less time on admin. More time on strategy.
Every HR leader knows the feeling they're pulled back into operational tasks when they should be focused on talent, culture, and growth. The PayFit x BambooHR integration removes the admin burden that comes with keeping two systems in sync, giving you and your team hours back each month.
With the integration running in the background, your HR team can focus on the conversations and decisions that actually move the needle.
Up and running in minutes.
Step 1: Connect
Activate BambooHR from the PayFit Integration Hub and authenticate with your BambooHR credentials.
Step 2: Configure
Choose which employees to include and which data fields to sync.
Step 3: Relax
The integration runs every night. By morning, PayFit reflects everything that changed in BambooHR.
See how it would work for you
Stop managing the gap between your HR system and payroll and let the two work together, so you don't have to. Book a 15-minute discovery call with one of our experts to see exactly how it works for your business.
Frequently Asked Questions
No. Just update BambooHR. PayFit will pick up the change automatically during the next nightly sync
Yes. All data fields are configurable, so you decide exactly what syncs.
PayFit's experts monitor the integration regularly. If anything looks unusual, they'll notify you and advise on next steps.
The PayFit x BambooHR integration is currently available for UK businesses only.
BambooHR's team will support you through the renewal process. You'll be notified in advance and can review your plan or switch options- again, all managed from your PayFit account.