When your HR system and payroll platform don't talk to each other, your team pays the price in wasted hours, frustrating back-and-forth, and avoidable mistakes. That’s why we integrated with BambooHR.

Every night, PayFit pulls the latest data from your BambooHR account, so your payroll team always has accurate, up-to-date information, without you having to tell them.

No duplicate entry. No follow-up emails. No second-guessing.