How are technological, economic and social changes transforming UK payroll? The thoughts of 500+ small business HR decision makers
Key takeaways
Manual processes are taking a toll
of UK employers report that time spent on manual payroll tasks is causing stress for them and their teams
The UK lags behind on pay & compensation
Over half of UK businesses haven't implemented any new salary measures since COVID-19, lagging behind our neighbours
Employers are optimistic about payroll innovation
We asked businesses what they think the prevalent trends will be in 2051
What you'll learn from this report
Rarely has the payroll sector experienced so many upheavals: technological (digitalisation, AI), economic (inflation, purchasing power) and societal (changing working methods). How can UK businesses anticipate emerging trends and processes to ensure that payroll management is in sync, and isn't an unnecessary stressor for teams?
Expert insight & analysis
We asked payroll and HR thought leaders to assess the results of the survey and share their views on them. Read their takes on the results in the full report.
Related reading
Payroll audit guide + checklist
Understanding where your payroll processes could be improved always starts with auditing your current setup. Download our free guide to learn how to confidently run a payroll audit, together with a checklist of the steps for UK businesses to take to identify potential vulnerabilities, spot compliance issues, and improve your processes.
Access the full results
Get your report