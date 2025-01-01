Skip to main content
UK payroll report

How are technological, economic and social changes transforming UK payroll? The thoughts of 500+ small business HR decision makers

Read the report

Key takeaways

Manual processes are taking a toll

37%

of UK employers report that time spent on manual payroll tasks is causing stress for them and their teams

The UK lags behind on pay & compensation

Over half of UK businesses haven't implemented any new salary measures since COVID-19, lagging behind our neighbours

UK salary-measure adoption rate since COVID-19
France salary-measure adoption rate since COVID-19
Spain salary-measure adoption rate since COVID-19

Employers are optimistic about payroll innovation

We asked businesses what they think the prevalent trends will be in 2051

Predicted payroll trends for 2051 according to UK employers

What you'll learn from this report

Rarely has the payroll sector experienced so many upheavals: technological (digitalisation, AI), economic (inflation, purchasing power) and societal (changing working methods). How can UK businesses anticipate emerging trends and processes to ensure that payroll management is in sync, and isn't an unnecessary stressor for teams?

MOCKUP LP UK

Expert insight & analysis

We asked payroll and HR thought leaders to assess the results of the survey and share their views on them. Read their takes on the results in the full report.

MOCKUP LP UK 4 (1)

Related reading

Payroll audit guide + checklist

Understanding where your payroll processes could be improved always starts with auditing your current setup. Download our free guide to learn how to confidently run a payroll audit, together with a checklist of the steps for UK businesses to take to identify potential vulnerabilities, spot compliance issues, and improve your processes.

cta-payroll-audit-guide-checklist-1

Access the full results

Get your report