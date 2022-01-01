PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

A good onboarding experience goes a long way

Improve your employees' onboarding experience with PayFit. Define what employee information you require for onboarding and cut down on endless back and forth emails.

Build your onboarding checklist

Streamline and structure your onboarding process by building your custom checklist for new starters. Define tasks to be completed depending on the employee's position, team or location.

Easy collection and access to documents

Go paperless and stop chasing personal information by defining which documents you require before an employee's arrival — e.g. P45, passport, certificates, etc. The documents are then stored in PayFit and can be accessed via the employee portal.

