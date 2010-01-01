About Opteo

Founded in the mid-2010s, Opteo was built to automate tedious, time-consuming Google Ads tasks and free account managers to focus on high impact, creative work that only a human mind can do.

Founder, Guillaume, was inspired by his own experience of running a Google Ads consultancy, managing a growing client portfolio, and feeling constantly overloaded.

Today, Opteo helps businesses of all sizes to get more from their Google Ads accounts. Its algorithms analyse account performance and suggest smart, data-driven optimisations to increase sales and profitability. Opteo also includes a set of tools to help busy account managers create client reports, monitor performance, track budgets, and get alerts when important changes happen.

What were Opteo’s payroll pain points?

Before switching to PayFit, Guillaume had several pain points.

With payroll not always being run on time, incorrect calculations or mistakes on payslips, the monthly payroll run was always pretty stressful.

Coupled with these problems was a frustrating lack of control, visibility and transparency over the payroll process. Every time an Opteo employee was due to receive a pay increase or bonus, Guillaume felt the need to check whether the amount had been correctly added. This lack of confidence and reassurance certainly contributed to an erosion of trust between Guillaume and the accountants he was using.

A further considerable pain point centred on monthly payments to employees. Each month, Guillaume would have to log into his bank account and manually pay each of his employees. While this wasn’t a particularly time-consuming task, the stress of potentially making an error meant that this was something that Guillaume could have done without.

Why did they decide to switch?

There wasn’t necessarily one particular event that made Opteo decide to switch. An accumulation of bad experiences, exasperation with the transactional nature of using accountants, and the need for increased transparency and visibility over the payroll process prompted the decision.

When looking to change provider, Guillaume knew that he was searching for a solution that could provide certain assurances – e.g. compliance, payroll accuracy – and reduce the burden of the monthly payroll run.

Another important factor in any decision was finding a solution that worked for Opteo’s employees. Guillaume had observed a couple of instances where employees had experienced problems beyond just being paid the correct amount.

With employees approaching him to find out why these had occurred, Guillaume realised that he could not provide them with answers or resolve matters himself. Consequently, he wanted to find a reliable provider that could offer efficient and straightforward answers to queries that he and his staff had.

How did PayFit help?

Prior to moving to PayFit, the monthly payroll run used to be a stressful process that required Guillaume to personally check each employee’s pay to ensure it had been done correctly.

Today, these concerns no longer exist, and Guillaume feels confident that everything has been done correctly when he finalises payroll each month.

PayFit has also helped Guillaume feel in control of Opteo’s payroll processes through increased transparency and visibility. While previously he used to have frequent back and forth exchanges with his accountants, he now knows that he has access to all the information he requires within his admin space.

Furthermore, thanks to PayFit’s integration with fast payments solution Telleroo, he can also process his employee pay in PayFit without logging into his bank and manually paying each employee individually.

Finally, PayFit’s customer support team has also helped with the transition. Being able to speak to a real customer support agent with access to payroll experts has meant that Guillaume has received quick answers to any queries he has had.